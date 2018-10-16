Mon October 15, 2018
World

AFP
October 16, 2018

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer: family

SAN FRANCISCO: Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died Monday at the age of 65 after his latest battle with cancer, his family said.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen´s sister Jody said in a statement.

"Paul´s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern... At this time of loss and grief for us -- and so many others -- we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

