India's Allahabad city to be renamed after 443 years

India's Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to rename Allahabad, a city in northern India.



Yogi announced to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela in January next year, Indian media reported.

The Chief Minister announced to rename it during his visit to Allahabad on Saturday.

Mughal emperor Akbar had named Prayag as 'Illahabas' some 443 years ago in 1575. It later became Allahabad.

Before Akbar rechristened it, Allahabad was known as Prayag.

It may be noted as Allahabad is one of the biggest religious centres in India.