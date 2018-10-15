Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

World

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India's Allahabad city to be renamed after 443 years

India's Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to rename Allahabad, a city in northern India.

Yogi announced to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela in January next year, Indian media reported.

The Chief Minister announced to rename it during his visit to Allahabad on Saturday.

Mughal emperor Akbar had named Prayag as 'Illahabas' some 443 years ago in 1575. It later became Allahabad.

Before Akbar rechristened it, Allahabad was known as Prayag.

It may be noted as Allahabad is one of the biggest religious centres in India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Annual US budget deficit hits $779 bn, highest since 2012

Annual US budget deficit hits $779 bn, highest since 2012
10 dead as flooding hits southwest France

10 dead as flooding hits southwest France
Three million Afghans in 'urgent' need of food: UN

Three million Afghans in 'urgent' need of food: UN
Journalist Priya Ramani hits back at Indian minister over defamation, intimidation

Journalist Priya Ramani hits back at Indian minister over defamation, intimidation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads

Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down