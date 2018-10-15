China visit to cement ‘all weather strategic partnership’ with Pakistan, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received Mr. Song Tao, Minister of International Development of the Communist Party of China today at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Welcoming the minister, the Prime Minister said the “all weather friendship” between Pakistan and China held particular significance to the people of Pakistan.

President Xi Jingping’s terming of this friendship as that of “iron brothers” reflects an undeniable reality. He added that President Xi is a great statesman for whom there is much admiration by the people of Pakistan.

Appreciating the growing relations between PTI and Communist Party of China (CPC), the Prime Minister emphasized on further enhancing these ties through exchange of delegations and sharing of ideas.

On his upcoming visit to China, the Prime Minister stated that he looked forward to his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

This would provide an opportunity to underscore the importance of the “all weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries.

Khan added that Pakistan would like to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, fighting corruption and agriculture development through sharing expertise, technology and best practices in the sector.

The China International Import Expo would provide an opportunity to the two sides to look into export possibilities from Pakistan to China. Minister Song Tao underscored the importance attached by the leadership and people of China to Pakistan-China relations.

He assured China’s support to Pakistan at all regional international fora, as well as in addressing the agenda of poverty alleviation, fighting corruption and agricultural development.

He added that exchanges between political parties would help in sharing ideas to achieve common and shared development.

He termed the CPEC as a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, which would make significant contributions towards building a New Pakistan.