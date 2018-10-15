Journalist Priya Ramani hits back at Indian minister over defamation, intimidation

MUMBAI: Indian journalist Priya Ramani said that she was ready to fight allegation of defamation laid against her Indian union minister MJ Akbar.

“I am deeply disappointed that a union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy. By instituting a case of criminal defemation against me, Mr Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment,” Ramani said in a statement.

“Needless to say, I am ready to fight allegations of defamation laid against me, as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence,” she said.

Her statement came hours after India's junior foreign minister MJ Akbar filed a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, one of at least 10 women who have accused the former editor of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit has named Ramani as the sole accused and says that she "intentionally put forward malicious, fabricated and salacious," allegations to harm his reputation, according to Reuters news agency.

The lawsuit comes amid widespread calls on social media for Akbar's resignation from his post as the minister of state for external affairs.

More than 200 protesters from the youth wing of the opposition Congress party waved placards and chanted slogans outside Akbar's Delhi home on Monday. Some jumped barricades and clashed with police and dozens were detained, a Reuters witness said.

Shutapa Paul, who also accused Akbar of harassing her, said if the minister "has any moral responsibility he should step down".

Akbar, 67, a veteran editor who founded several publications, has been accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour by female journalists who previously worked as his subordinates.

Many journalists have called for Akbar to be sacked and have threatened to boycott events he is attending until he resigns.

The government pf Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent on the issue for days, while Akbar was attending a conference in Nigeria.

He returned to New Delhi on Sunday morning to find a crowd of reporters waiting outside his residence.

Akbar said he plans to fight the allegations and questioned if they were politically motivated.

"Akbar, being a minister, the misuse of his powers in the pursuit of any legal action he contemplates is highly possible," Seshu said.