Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

World

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Journalist Priya Ramani hits back at Indian minister over defamation, intimidation

MUMBAI: Indian journalist Priya Ramani said that she was ready to fight allegation of defamation laid against her Indian union minister MJ Akbar.

“I am deeply disappointed that a union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy. By instituting a case of criminal defemation against me, Mr Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment,” Ramani said in a statement.

“Needless to say, I am ready to fight allegations of defamation laid against me, as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence,” she said.

Her statement came hours after India's junior foreign minister MJ Akbar filed a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, one of at least 10 women who have accused the former editor of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit has named Ramani as the sole accused and says that she "intentionally put forward malicious, fabricated and salacious," allegations to harm his reputation, according to Reuters news agency.

The lawsuit comes amid widespread calls on social media for Akbar's resignation from his post as the minister of state for external affairs.

More than 200 protesters from the youth wing of the opposition Congress party waved placards and chanted slogans outside Akbar's Delhi home on Monday. Some jumped barricades and clashed with police and dozens were detained, a Reuters witness said.

Shutapa Paul, who also accused Akbar of harassing her, said if the minister "has any moral responsibility he should step down".

Akbar, 67, a veteran editor who founded several publications, has been accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour by female journalists who previously worked as his subordinates.

Many journalists have called for Akbar to be sacked and have threatened to boycott events he is attending until he resigns.

The government pf Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent on the issue for days, while Akbar was attending a conference in Nigeria.

He returned to New Delhi on Sunday morning to find a crowd of reporters waiting outside his residence.

Akbar said he plans to fight the allegations and questioned if they were politically motivated.

"Akbar, being a minister, the misuse of his powers in the pursuit of any legal action he contemplates is highly possible," Seshu said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Three million Afghans in 'urgent' need of food: UN

Three million Afghans in 'urgent' need of food: UN
India shines brightest on Google's interactive #MeToo map

India shines brightest on Google's interactive #MeToo map
Tensions rise over women's entry to Indian temple

Tensions rise over women's entry to Indian temple
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
Load More load more

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down