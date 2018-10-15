Mon October 15, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 15, 2018

Govt to verify degrees of PTV, Radio Pakistan employees: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday issued directives for verification of educational degrees of the employees of Pakistan Television Corporation and Radio Pakistan recruited after 2008.

In a statement, the minister said that the three-member board being constituted for this purpose would be headed by Director General Internal Publicity Wing.

The process of degree verification would be completed within one month time, he said adding a representative of Higher Education Commission will also be part of the broad to help in completion o the process.

He said that the process would start from senior officers and would degrees of all employees of PTV and Radio Pakistan would be completed.

The minister said that those officers and employees whose degrees would not be verified, will have to refund their received salaries.

The persons who had appointed them on the posts would also be issued notices, he said. - APP

