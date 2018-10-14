Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Community Part of China ink MoU to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Communist Part of China and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Minister Song Tao have singed the MoU that is aimed at strengthening party to party relations.

“Witnessed MOU signing ceremony between Communist Party of China and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to further strengthen party to party relations,” Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem tweeted.

The two parties have agreed to further strengthen and make effective links between the two parties and will sign a memorandum of understanding in this context on Sunday.

The understanding between the two parties came here at a meeting, wherein the PTI team was led by its Secretary General Arshad Dad and the delegation of the Communist Party of China was headed by the Director General of South Asia Bureau of the Party's International Department.

They agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two parties. PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Arshad Dad and other party seniors will be present and the Communist Party of China will be represented by its visiting director general and other members of the delegation.

The delegation visited the PTI Secretariat on Saturday, where they were received by Arshad Dad. The two sides exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations matters pertaining to mutual interest during talks.

In his remarks, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad said the PTI was keen on benefiting from the Chinese experience of poverty alleviation. He added China-Pakistani Economic Corridor was a fruit of the bilateral relationship between the two nations based on confidence. The delegation of the Communist Party expressed good wishes for successes of the PTI government.