Sun October 14, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 14, 2018

By-polls: CEC visits ECP’s central control room

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Sunday visited the central control room for ongoing bye-elections.

Incharge of the ECP’s central control room briefed them about the functioning of the control room.

The commission has established a central control room at its headquarters for bye-elections being held in 35 constituencies.

The control room will remain functional till the completion of election results while a separate complaint cell has also been established at the ECP to receive complaints related with the bye-polls.

The ECP also established a facilitation/ result receiving center at ECP.

The center will work round the clock with day and night shifts.

