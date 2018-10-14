By-polls: CEC visits ECP’s central control room

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Sunday visited the central control room for ongoing bye-elections.
Incharge of the ECP’s central control room briefed them about the functioning of the control room.
The commission has established a central control room at its headquarters for bye-elections being held in 35 constituencies.
The control room will remain functional till the completion of election results while a separate complaint cell has also been established at the ECP to receive complaints related with the bye-polls.
The ECP also established a facilitation/ result receiving center at ECP.
The center will work round the clock with day and night shifts.
ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza and Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Sunday visited the central control room for ongoing bye-elections.
Incharge of the ECP’s central control room briefed them about the functioning of the control room.
The commission has established a central control room at its headquarters for bye-elections being held in 35 constituencies.
The control room will remain functional till the completion of election results while a separate complaint cell has also been established at the ECP to receive complaints related with the bye-polls.
The ECP also established a facilitation/ result receiving center at ECP.
The center will work round the clock with day and night shifts.
Comments