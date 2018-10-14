Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

World

AFP
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maradona says Messi is not a leader for Argentina

Photo: AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi "is not a leader," said Diego Maradona of the current Argentina talisman in an interview in Mexico.

"It's useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game," Maradona said on Fox Sports.

"Before speaking to the coach and players he will be on the PlayStation. Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader," Maradona said as he answered questions in a stumbling voice, sometimes seeming to contradict himself.

"He is the best in the world along with Cristiano [Ronaldo]," Maradona said. "But he's not a leader."

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986, said Messi, who was again unable to emulate that feat in Russia this summer was expected to be "the saviour of the fatherland."

"Let's stop making a god out of Messi. Messi is Messi for Barcelona, but playing in an Argentina shirt he is another Messi."

Maradona, who is in Mexico coaching second-division Sinaloa, said that if he was Argentina coach he would "not call on Messi" before adding "never say never."

"You have to take the leadership away for him to be the Messi we want him to be," Maradona said.

Messi, who is 31, has not played for Argentina in three low-key friendlies since a 4-3 loss to eventual champions France in the first knock-out round at the World Cup, but has not officially retired from the national team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Men as the real victims? After Kavanaugh, #HimToo gains attention

Men as the real victims? After Kavanaugh, #HimToo gains attention
Bodies of nine climbers killed on Nepal peak found

Bodies of nine climbers killed on Nepal peak found
Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018
Hurricane Michael death toll hits 17, officials say it could rise

Hurricane Michael death toll hits 17, officials say it could rise
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed