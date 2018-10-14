Arnold Schwarzenegger admits to stepping over the line with women

With the swift pace at which powerful figures are coming down for sexually harassing women, Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has stepped forward admitting he has “stepped over the line several times” with women.

Amidst an interview with Men’s Health, the actor and politician confessed to have indulged in inappropriate behavior with women numerous times and that he was “first one to say sorry.”

“Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry. I feel bad about it, and I apologize. When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake. That’s why we took sexual harassment courses, to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and also from a regular-behavior point of view, of what is accepted and what is not,” he stated.

The Predator actor had previously been accused of sexual harassment as well, back in 2003 while he was running for governor, but had refuted the claims back then.