Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Subsequent to Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan stepping down from his directorial position of Housefull 4, filmmaker Farhad Samji has now taken charge of the film.



The announcement came from Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment on Saturday, stating that the Dilwale director will now be stepping into the project as director of the fourth installment of the franchise Housefull.

"Director of Housefull 3 Farhad Samji will now direct Housefull 4," read the statement.

Samji already holds the credit of directing the third part, which stands as the only one of the franchise that was not a Sajid Khan directorial.

Earlier this week, two of the cast members from the previously released parts of the film, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh announced their decision of withdrawing themselves from the project due to the sexual harassment allegations placed on one of their co-stars Nana Patekar as well as director Sajid Khan.

Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women including actors Saloni Chopra and Rachel White as well as journalist Karishma Upadhyayin the wake of the #MeToo movement in India.

Following the allegations, Khan’s cousin and acclaimed Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behavior. I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.”

On the other hand, the accused’s sister, also an esteemed director, Farah Khan stated: "This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt."