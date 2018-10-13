Clean Green Pakistan: PM urges youth, children to lead from the front

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation especially youth and children to take part in his government’s newly-launched 'Clean Green Pakistan' drive.

The prime minister took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil a four-pronged strategy for the next five years to make Pakistan green and clean through a nationwide plantation drive.

“I want all our nation to be involved especially youth and children to lead from the front & change people’s mindset,” he said.

“According to our Holy Prophet PBUH cleanliness is a religious duty for us. Let us transform our country into a #CleanGreenPakistan,” h said.

“Today I launched our #CleanGreenPakistan campaign - a 4-pronged strategy for next 5 yrs: clean our air, our rivers, our land & make Pak green through tree plantation drive. I want all our nation to be involved, esp youth & children to lead from the front & change ppl's mindsets”



