Sat October 13, 2018
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

IMF demands details of all debts

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Clean Green Pakistan: PM urges youth, children to lead from the front

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation especially youth and children to take part in his government’s newly-launched 'Clean Green Pakistan' drive.

The prime minister took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil a four-pronged strategy for the next five years to make Pakistan green and clean through a nationwide plantation drive.

“I want all our nation to be involved especially youth and children to lead from the front & change people’s mindset,” he said.

“According to our Holy Prophet PBUH cleanliness is a religious duty for us. Let us transform our country into a #CleanGreenPakistan,” h said.

“Today I launched our #CleanGreenPakistan campaign - a 4-pronged strategy for next 5 yrs: clean our air, our rivers, our land & make Pak green through tree plantation drive. I want all our nation to be involved, esp youth & children to lead from the front & change ppl's mindsets”


