Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government plans to form a parliamentary commission to identify people who are responsible for Pakistan's current economic crisis.

Quoting sources, Geo reported Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued instructions to officials concerned to consult the Parliament for establishing the commission.

The decision was initially approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on October 11.

The commission will investigate the causes of the economic crisis and identify those responsible behind it in a month’s time, sources said.

A resolution regarding the formation of the parliamentary commission has been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The information minister is expected to present the resolution in the National Assembly.

After identifying the people responsible for the country’s financial woes, the commission will present recommendations to the government to take an appropriate action.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

KP Archaeology Department books two men for demolishing historic building

KP Archaeology Department books two men for demolishing historic building
Railways set to launch 10 more trains by year end

Railways set to launch 10 more trains by year end
President urges people govt to joint 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

President urges people govt to joint 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive
Govt to launch parliamentary commission to name those behind economic crisis

Govt to launch parliamentary commission to name those behind economic crisis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed