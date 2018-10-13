Govt to form commission to fix responsibility for financial woes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government plans to form a parliamentary commission to identify people who are responsible for Pakistan's current economic crisis.

Quoting sources, Geo reported Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued instructions to officials concerned to consult the Parliament for establishing the commission.

The decision was initially approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on October 11.

The commission will investigate the causes of the economic crisis and identify those responsible behind it in a month’s time, sources said.

A resolution regarding the formation of the parliamentary commission has been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The information minister is expected to present the resolution in the National Assembly.

After identifying the people responsible for the country’s financial woes, the commission will present recommendations to the government to take an appropriate action.