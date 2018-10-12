Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted

ISLAMABAD: Immigration authorities have blacklisted former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were blacklisted following the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A notification has been issued by Directorate General, Immigration and Passports here.

The notification reads that Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique have been blacklisted “under ‘Category B’ for future passport facilities.”

They have been blacklisted as investigation against them was underway in Paragon Housing scandal.

The anti-graft body has summoned the Saad Rafique and Salman on October 16.

Qaiser Amin Butt, ex-MPA PML has also been blacklisted on NAB’s request.

Earlier, there were reports that Saad Rafique and brother have been placed on ECL.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Federal government to construct cancer hospital in Balochistan: PM Imran

Federal government to construct cancer hospital in Balochistan: PM Imran
WWF-Pakistan and Careem initiate large scale mangrove plantation drive

WWF-Pakistan and Careem initiate large scale mangrove plantation drive
Pakistan fully supports freedom movement of people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari

Pakistan fully supports freedom movement of people of Kashmir: Shireen Mazari
Balochistan Governor House opened for public

Balochistan Governor House opened for public
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed