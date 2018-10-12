Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique blacklisted

ISLAMABAD: Immigration authorities have blacklisted former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were blacklisted following the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A notification has been issued by Directorate General, Immigration and Passports here.

The notification reads that Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique have been blacklisted “under ‘Category B’ for future passport facilities.”

They have been blacklisted as investigation against them was underway in Paragon Housing scandal.

The anti-graft body has summoned the Saad Rafique and Salman on October 16.

Qaiser Amin Butt, ex-MPA PML has also been blacklisted on NAB’s request.

Earlier, there were reports that Saad Rafique and brother have been placed on ECL.