Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

HYDERABAD: In hope to revive the vanished glory public schools and fulfilling his promise made in Sindh Assembly, provincial minister for education, Sardar Ali Shah has enrolled his only daughter in government school of Hyderabad.

Eight years old Kaif-ul-Warda was enrolled in Government School Miran Bai in Hyderabad.

The minister arrived at the Government Miran Bai school along with his daughter and registered her before the principal of the institution.

Warda has got admission in third grade.

Appreciating her father's initiative, Warda said, "My parents received their primary education from government schools, therefore, I want to follow them."

Sources said Sardar Ali Shah has also enrolled his two niece Umeza and Aliza in the same school.

Social media erupted in praising the minister initiative.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 655 kanals land acquired in Faisalabad

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 655 kanals land acquired in Faisalabad
PM Imran Khan unhappy with Asad Umar over economic policies

PM Imran Khan unhappy with Asad Umar over economic policies
Britain commends Pakistan’s achievements in counter terrorism, improved security situation

Britain commends Pakistan’s achievements in counter terrorism, improved security situation
Pakistan rejects Western media reports on CPEC

Pakistan rejects Western media reports on CPEC
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school

Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in Government school
Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Ireland´s O´Brien retires from international cricket

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed