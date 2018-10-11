Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Entertainment

REUTERS
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rare 1932 ´The Mummy´ film poster poised to hit record $1 mln at auction

NEW YORK - A rare, original poster from the Boris Karloff horror classic, "The Mummy," is expected to sell for over $1 million, a record price for a film poster, Sotheby´s said on Thursday.

One of only three known surviving examples of the original lithographic poster from the 1932 film, the piece set a film poster record more than 20 years ago when it fetched $453,500.The auction house expects it to sell for $1 million to $1.5 million, breaking the auction record for a film poster of $525,800 set in 2017 by a poster from "Dracula," the 1931 horror film starring Karloff rival Bela Lugosi.

A California collector paid $690,000 in 2005 for a poster from the German silent film, "Metropolis.

"The starting bid is set at $950,000 and bidding in the online auction is open until Oct. 31.Designed by Karoly Grosz, Universal studios advertising art director, the poster continues to influence film posters more than 80 years later, Sotheby´s said, citing its "vivid, painterly splashes of color, a dynamic composition, and minimal

white space.

"The work depicts Karloff in the title role as "The Mummy," with eyes closed and hands crossed over his chest, and Zita Johann, the subject of his desire, in an alluring, red V-necked gown.

Enticing filmgoers, the tag line reads, "It comes to life!"The poster was exclusively created for movie theatersâ€™ promotional purposes and was never made available to the public.

It has been featured in a 1999 exhibition at New York´s Whitney Museum and will go on display at Sotheby´s from Oct. 14 to 18."´The Mummy´ is one of those early horror movies that really cemented the genre as the type of horror master film that we see today," Sotheby´s prints specialist John Maher said in a statement.

Noting the original lithograph´s condition, he noted, "you rarely see - in any poster - colors that are as well-preserved as these are.

""This is a really exceptional example, that was such an impactful image to begin with," Maher said. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Pakistanis after sexual harassment allegations

Load More load more

Spotlight

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple

Channing Tatum dating Jessie J coming off as a bizarre couple
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement