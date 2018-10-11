Former PM Shaukat Aziz's arrest warrants issued

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court of Islamabad has issued arrest warrants of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz for misusing his powers and incurring losses to the national kitty.



The arrest warrants were issued by judge Arshad Malik over his absence from court proceedings persistently.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi had filed a reference in Accountability Court, Islamabad against Shaukat Aziz regarding the illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as Consultant MP-2 scale.

Besides ex-Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, the other co-accused in the reference include former Federal Minister for Water and Power Liaqat Jatoi, ex-Secretary W&P Ismail Qureshi, ex-Addl. Secretary W&P, ex-JS M/o W&P Yousaf Memon Ghulam Nabi Mangrio; ex-SO M/O W&P Umar Farooq, ex-Chairman- Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) Air Mar (R) Shahid Hamid, ex-Secretary AEDB Brig Dr Nasim A Khan and ex-DG (PP) AEDB Dr. Basharat Hasan Bashir.

The accused persons in connivance with each other illegally appointed Basharat Hasan Bashir as Consultant MP-II Scale without following prescribed procedures/rules and consulting proper channels in violation of Rules of Business.

The NAB stated that in violation of the code of conduct, the suspects are accused of appointing Basharat Hasan Bashir consultant and even Basharat Hassan Bashir did not leave his office despite his tenure ending after five years.

Shaukat Aziz served as 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 28th August 2004 to November 2007 during the tenure of former President Pervez Musharraf.

He also served as Minister of Finance from 12 October 1999 to 15 November 2007.



The hearing of the was later adjourned till November 1.