Wed October 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

PCB writes back to ICC over Pak-India cricket series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday sent its answer to International Cricket Council (ICC) over a miscarried cricket agreement on bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

A three-day hearing before ICC regarding the botched cricket agreement on bilateral series between the two countries concluded on October 3.

The ICC’s panel sought answers from PCB and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to be submitted within a week span.

In its letter, PCB pointed out its financial loss given India’s reluctance with the agreement between the two cricketing board.

The reply stated that there was no clause regarding seeking permission from the government in the agreement

The dispute between the two cricketing board has been following since an agreement signed in April 2014 to commence bilateral matches between the countries.

India, however, did not honor the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the cricket's governing body last November claiming damages from the BCCI.

The PCB has demanded 40 million dollars in compensation from India, putting forth that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 had promised six bilateral series between 2015 and 2013.

