Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi Police barred from harassing young couples

KARACHI: Karachi Police has been barred from harassing young couples by asking them for marriage certificates.

The directives came from Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh on Wednesday in a letter issued to the deputy inspector-generals of the three zones in the city and called for stringent actions against such police officers.

The matter came in the rise of complains by residents of the metropolis, stating that policemen in mobiles and motorcycles stop couples and inquire about their marriage certificates to prove they are husband and wife.

The letter warned the involved police officers that such complains should not come in rise again, especially from female complainants.

Stringent actions have been warned against those police officers deployed at the beach and other places if proved guilty in the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Fact check: Letter requesting 2550 cars for military is fake

Fact check: Letter requesting 2550 cars for military is fake
Khursheed Shah questions PM Imran’s intention towards IMF bailout

Khursheed Shah questions PM Imran’s intention towards IMF bailout

Imran Khan appoints Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme

Imran Khan appoints Usman Dar as Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme
Shahbaz Sharif's arrest: National Assembly to meet on Oct 17

Shahbaz Sharif's arrest: National Assembly to meet on Oct 17
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone