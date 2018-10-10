Karachi Police barred from harassing young couples

KARACHI: Karachi Police has been barred from harassing young couples by asking them for marriage certificates.

The directives came from Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh on Wednesday in a letter issued to the deputy inspector-generals of the three zones in the city and called for stringent actions against such police officers.

The matter came in the rise of complains by residents of the metropolis, stating that policemen in mobiles and motorcycles stop couples and inquire about their marriage certificates to prove they are husband and wife.

The letter warned the involved police officers that such complains should not come in rise again, especially from female complainants.

Stringent actions have been warned against those police officers deployed at the beach and other places if proved guilty in the matter.