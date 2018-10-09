Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

PM Imran Khan appreciates minorities for education, health services

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of bishops from various churches of Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Tuesday.

The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on being elected as the head of the Government and said that the Christian community would become a strength for the Prime Minister in translating his vision into reality.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens irrespective of cast, colour or creed and the government will continue to protect rights of the minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities to participate in national life.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and appreciated the services of non-Muslim communities especially the Christian community in various fields including education, health and social welfare.

He emphasized upon the need for promoting inter-faith harmony and working hand-in-hand for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister regarding some issues concerning the Christian community and also put forth certain suggestions for promoting inter-faith harmony and addressing the issues faced by the monitories.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for meeting them and assured fullest support towards development agenda of the government. The delegation comprised of Bishop Irfan Jamil (Lahore), Bishop Alwin Samuel (Sialkot), Arch Bishop Arshad Joseph (Islamabad), Arch Bishop Sebastian Shah (Lahore), Dr. Rev. Qaiser Tulles (Lahore), Dr. Liaqat Qaiser (Lahore), Bishop Leo Paul (Multan), Mr. Anthony Lamuel, General Secretary Pakistan Bible Society, Ms. Jennifer Jaq Jiwan, Ex-Director Christian Study Center, Dr. Jamil Nasir representative of Penticostal Churches and Mr. Rubina Feroz. Member National Assembly Ms. Shunila Ruth was also present during the meeting.

