Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Experienced incompetence?

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

World

REUTERS
October 9, 2018

US Ambassador to U.N. Nikki Haley resigns

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Axios news site reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Haley would not confirm the report to Reuters when asked about it during a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump and Haley were scheduled to meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).

Bulgarian jailed over Pakistan attack threats: Czech court

#MeToo in India: Hindustan Times editor steps down following harassment allegations

Stolen ancient artefact returns to Iran museum

Microsoft expands cloud service in push for $10 billion Pentagon contract

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

