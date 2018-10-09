US Ambassador to U.N. Nikki Haley resigns

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Axios news site reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.



Haley would not confirm the report to Reuters when asked about it during a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump and Haley were scheduled to meet in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).