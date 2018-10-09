Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

The Bangladesh model

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Pakistan

REUTERS
October 9, 2018

U.S. adviser on Afghanistan holds talks with Pakistan

U.S. adviser on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad held talks in Islamabad on Tuesday with Pakistan’s foreign secretary, the foreign office said, days after visiting Kabul to try to restart talks with the Taliban for an end to the 17-year Afghan war.

The appointment last month of Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, highlighted the U.S. administration’s fresh efforts to convince Taliban leaders to participate in the Afghan peace process, despite a surge in the group’s attacks.

Khalilzad met President Ashraf Ghani in the Afghan capital on Sunday to discuss possible peace talks with the Taliban, who have repeatedly rejected negotiation offers and called for a boycott of an Afghan general election set for October 20.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua received Khalilzad and the two led “delegation-level talks”, with security, defense, and diplomatic officials from both countries attending, foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on social network Twitter.

Pakistan’s cooperation in the peace process is believed to be key to its success. 

U.S. officials have accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to Taliban militants in its border regions with Afghanistan. Pakistan staunchly denies using proxies.

Khalilzad is set to travel to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar after leaving Islamabad as part of a 10-day trip in a bid to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

The Afghan-born former ambassador’s knowledge of the country’s main languages, culture and politics could help him engage with all stakeholders in the peace process, besides his experience advising or working for four U.S. administrations.

The envoy later called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the regional security situation. 

More From Pakistan

18th Amendment is integral to Pakistan’s identity as federation, democracy: HRCP

I will speak on Shehbaz's arrest, but not now: Nawaz Sharif

Tallal Chaudhry’s appeal against conviction rejected

Good times are coming: PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

YouTube driving global consumption of music

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

