Good times are coming: PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has urged the public to be patient assuring that better times are approaching.

During an address at the Sindh High Court on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was questioned on his party’s slogan for change and the elevation on gas prices.

Zaidi replied to the inquisition saying everyone including the ministers are presently undergoing a tough time as even their salaries are public.

He went on to urge the public to remain patient as things are likely to take a positive turn in the near future.

Addressing the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry’s Annual Dinner 2018, Zaidi stressed on the need of assistance from the private sector to the government as it is presently not in the state of resolving the worries of the public unaided.

The government, he added, is increasingly asking for aid from the private sector to meet monetary fissures with added subsidy.