Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Good times are coming: PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Haider Zaidi has urged the public to be patient assuring that better times are approaching.

During an address at the Sindh High Court on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was questioned on his party’s slogan for change and the elevation on gas prices.

Zaidi replied to the inquisition saying everyone including the ministers are presently undergoing a tough time as even their salaries are public.

He went on to urge the public to remain patient as things are likely to take a positive turn in the near future.

Addressing the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry’s Annual Dinner 2018, Zaidi stressed on the need of assistance from the private sector to the government as it is presently not in the state of resolving the worries of the public unaided.

The government, he added, is increasingly asking for aid from the private sector to meet monetary fissures with added subsidy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Tallal Chaudhry’s appeal against conviction rejected

Tallal Chaudhry’s appeal against conviction rejected
Senate body reviews FIA’s performance

Senate body reviews FIA’s performance
Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera indicted in Model Town case

Former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera indicted in Model Town case
895 notices issued to foreign property holders; SC told

895 notices issued to foreign property holders; SC told
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Rishi Kapoor cosying up in US with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape