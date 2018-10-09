Senate body reviews FIA’s performance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Development Areas on Tuesday reviewed overall performance of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in less developed areas of all provinces and FATA during last five years.

Committee Chairman Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar chaired the meeting that recommended that stern action must be taken against people involved in cybercrime.

Senator Usman said that a fake account was set up on social media after his name.

He said that despite his complain FIA had failed to track down the person who had made an illegal account.

The committee also decided to take detailed briefing on FIA’s employees and vacant posts.

The Senate body said that some people of had developed areas were involved in using Balochistan and FATA domiciles for job purpose.

The committee recommended that strict verification was essential during induction process to control such issues.

The committee also discussed issues related to human trafficking and "hundi, hawala".

The senior officials informed the committee that the government is very strict about hundi and hawala in the country.

They also briefed the committee about the employees of FIA provinces and FATA related to people of less developed areas.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Senator Rahila Magsi, Senator Gianchand, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Haji Momin Khan, Senator Nighat Mirza and Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

Senior officials of Federal Ministry of Interior and FIA also attended the meeting.

They briefed the committee about the overall performance of FIA in less developed areas of all provinces and federally administered tribal areas (FATA).