#MeToo in India: Comedians step down after harassment allegations

With India presently having its #MeToo moment, one of its progressive comedy groups AIB has been caught up in the firestorm.

The comedy collective released a statement earlier today announcing that CEO Tanmay Bhatt will remain detached from the business while another member Gursiman Khamba will be going on a leave.

"This implies that Tanmay will not be involved with the day to day functioning of AIB or in any other manner," the statement read.

The CEO had become target of social media fury after he was unsuccessful in acting upon complaints in opposition of the platform’s former member Utsav Chakraborty.

On the other hand, the suspended member, Khamba had come under social media wrath after he was accused of kissing a woman by force.

The claims had later been refuted by Khamba on his social media saying he was “not forceful.”







