Shireen Mazari hints at inclusion of human rights' course at SMIU

KARACHI: Minister of Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has hinted at the possibility of incorporating a designated course based on the subject of human rights at the Sindh Madrassatul Islam University in Karachi.

In a tweet posted Monday, Mazari wrote:

“Met with Vice Chancellor Sindh Madrassatul Islam University, Karachi, Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh. Discussed the possibility of starting Human Rights courses at the SMIU.

Sindh Madrassatul Islam is one of the oldest institutions in the country and has been associated with several prominent South Asian Muslims including Pakistan's first head of state Mohammad Ali Jinnah who received his matriculation from the school in 1892.



The imparting of education related to human rights at university level is not only imperative for a healthier, more peaceful society but also inevitable in times like these where people have a very limited understanding of fundamental human rights.