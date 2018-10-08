Mon October 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 8, 2018

Pakistan prepares for PM Imran Khan’s first Chinese visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high-level meeting to deliberate on his forthcoming visit to China and review the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The meeting was attended by Ministers for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Asad Umar, Information Fawad Chaudhry, Planning Khusro Bukhtiar, Power Omer Ayub Khan, Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PM Office said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said strengthening the “all weather” Pakistan-China friendship was cornerstone of his country’s foreign policy and said the ties between the two countries would further expand in the days ahead.

The prime minister is expected to undertake the visit sometime this month.

