LG system to be strengthened, streamlined in KP: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that local government system would be further strengthened to undertake all related developmental activities under the system in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Bannu elites led by MPA Malik Shad Muhammad at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Sunday.

The delegates highlighted their problems with special focus on developmental schemes in their areas.



Assuring all out support to resolution of their problems, the Chief Minister clarified that local government system would be streamlined under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make it responsive to people’s problems, grievances and development.

This he added would accelerate the pace of development in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that there would be an efficient and effective system of governance for problems and complaints addressal mechanism at local level.

The developmental work would be devolved to local governments under local governance approach.

“The elected representatives would focus on their constitutional responsibilities and obligations”, he said.

The members of assembly would focus on legislation fulfilling constitutional obligations and responsibilities, he added.