Sun October 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

Cases filed against 150 PML-N workers protesting Shehbaz's arrest

LAHORE: As many as 150 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers had a case registered against them on Saturday by the police for agitating against the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

The police said that legal action had been taken against as many as 150 party workers in Civil Lines Police Station. Amongst the protesters with the case filed against them, are PML-N MNA Waheed Alam and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed.

Workers of the party had taken to streets in the provincial capital to protest the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in reference to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

Subsequent to the PML-N leader’s custody, the workers demonstrated at Lahore’s Mall Road.

A ten-day physical remand of the former chief minister of Punjab  was granted to the NAB by an accountability court.

