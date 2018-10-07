CM Jam Kamal lauds PM Imran's profound interest in developing Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s profound interest and strenuous efforts for Balochistan’s development.



People of Balochistan have many expectations with the federal and provincial governments, if we failed to fulfill their demands in a short time span, it could have negative impact, he expressed these views in a meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem-ul Haq and others attended the cabinet meeting.

Jam Kamal Khan said the provincial government believe that the federal government would give priority to the resolution of Balochistan’s issues and maintain cooperation with former for ensuring development of this region.

The CM said the provincial set up needed federal government’s full support and cooperation for expansion and utilization of natural resources.

“The provincial cabinet have made several constructive decisions in past month and a half which would have positive impact”, the CM said.

Jam Kamal, in the meeting, suggested that his cabinet should visit Islamabad and meet federal minister for planning and development and apprise him about the funds Balochistan government required for new development schemes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Balochistan greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team and highlighted challenges confronted to Balochistan government.