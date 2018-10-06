Cohesive national effort to achieve progress, lasting peace: PM Khan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a cohesive national effort would take provinces and country to the rightful destination of peace, progress and prosperity.

The prime minister made these remarks during a visit to Quetta, where he was briefed on security situation of Balochistan, challenges and response, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran, Chief Minister Balochistan and lead ministers visited HQ SC on Saturday.

The prime minister acknowledged and appreciated contributions of security forces towards improving peace, stability and socio-economic development of province.

“Having achieved stability in troubled areas of KP, lately our focus has been on Balochistan which is economic future of Pakistan,” Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.



