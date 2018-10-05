What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif following startling revelations by his ex-secretary implementation Fawad Hassan Fawad in Ashiana Housing scam.



Sources said Shehbaz Sharif appeared before anti-graft body in Saaf Pani company case, where Fawad Hassan Fawad, who had already been arrested in Ashiana Housing scandal, was already present.

Sources went on to say, Shehbaz Sharif was arrested following conversation with Fawad Hassan Fawad.

"Mian Sahib, I executed what you had directed me to do so," Fawad told Shehbaz Sharif during their conversation at NAB office.

Fawad Hassan Fawad was arrested by the NAB authorities over charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary implementation of Shehbaz Sharif and causing loss of billion to the national exchequer.

On Monday, an accountability court sent to jail Fawad Hassan Fawad on judicial remand in the Ashiana Housing City scam.