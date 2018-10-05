Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tops Forbes' list of 400 richest Americans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has taken the No 1 spot on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans, a shift that bumped Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to second place.
Amazon CEO's net worth jumped from $81.5 billion on last year's list to this year's $160 billion. He's the first person to surpass a net worth of $150 billion since Forbes began tracking the richest Americans over 30 years ago, and the first person to bump Gates out of the No 1 spot on the list for 24 years.
Jeff Bezos Just Became the Richest Person in Modern History As of Monday morning, the Amazon CEO was worth more than $150 billion. The achievement even takes into account inflation when Microsoft founder Bill Gates was worth $100 billion in 1999. That wealth would equate to about $149 billion today.
Bezos and Gates continually swap spots on lists of the world's wealthiest people. The top spot between Amazon and Microsoft depends on how well both companies perform.
