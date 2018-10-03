Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation

PM Imran Khan concerned on Thar situation
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Steyn hits career-best 60 to rescue South Africa

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: Dale Steyn shone with the bat on his return to one-day international cricket on Wednesday, helping South Africa avoid humiliation in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Mangaung Oval.

Steyn top-scored with a career-best 60 in a South African total of 198.

The veteran fast bowler came in to bat with South Africa reeling at 101 for seven.

He and Andile Phehlukwayo (28) added 75 for the eighth wicket, a record for South Africa against Zimbabwe, and Steyn went on to take the hosts past their all-time low of 185 against the neighbouring country.

"It´s nice to get us out of a precarious situation," Steyn told SuperSport television as he left the field after he was last man out.

"I thought 200-220 would have been a nice score, when Andy and I were batting. We planned on batting five overs at a time. 198, we have to take it. We´re there or thereabouts but we´re going to have to bowl well."

Playing in his first one-day international in two years, Steyn hit eight fours and a six in an 85-ball innings.

His previous one-day international score was 35 against India in Jaipur in 2009/10.

Opening bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara put an inexperienced South African batting line-up under early pressure, taking a wicket apiece inside the first 13 deliveries of the innings.

Jarvis finished with two for 26 and Chatara took three for 42. Seamer Donald Tiripano and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta took two wickets each.

South Africa have won 28 matches in a row against Zimbabwe since losing in Durban in 1999/2000.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Ronaldo denies attack accusation, calls rape 'abominable crime'

Ronaldo denies attack accusation, calls rape 'abominable crime'
Del Potro seals ATP Finals spot as Dimitrov exits Beijing

Del Potro seals ATP Finals spot as Dimitrov exits Beijing
Justin Langer confirms Aaron Finch, Travis Head Test debuts against Pakistan

Justin Langer confirms Aaron Finch, Travis Head Test debuts against Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas