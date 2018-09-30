Govt plans to take over KP Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: The PTI government is planning to take control of assets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ehtesab Commission, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Quoting sources, the report said that the assets will be handed over to KP Establishment and Administration Departmen and its cases will be transferred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Directorate of Anti-Corruption.

The regular staff will either be given a golden handshake or added to the surplus pool, whereas the fate of 41 contractual employees will be decided by the provincial cabinet, according to the report.

KP Secretary Establishment Arshad Majeed told Geo that implementation on the provincial government's decision to close down the commission was under way.

"In this regard, a repeal act will be sent to the government for approval," Majeed said.

The commission was established in 2014 through the Ehtesab Commission Act.