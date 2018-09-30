Sun September 30, 2018
AFP
September 30, 2018

Cricket: Rashid Khan jumps to No.1 in ODI all-rounders' rankings

After his excellent performance at the Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan has become the No.1-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals.

Rashid was sensational with the ball, and did well with the bat in the Asia Cup. He topped the bowling charts, picking up 10 wickets from five matches, and also scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50.

Afghanistan were outstanding, beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage and then losing to Pakistan and Bangladesh in last-over finishes in the Super Fours before tying their game against India.

For his efforts in Dubai and Sharjah, Khan has gained six slots and earned 67 points, which put him on top of the MRF Tyres ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings, toppling Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Rashid's teammate Mohammad Nabi also gained one slot to reach the third position after aggregating 134 runs and taking five wickets.

In the bowlers' list, Rashid has retained his No.2 spot, while 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has moved up 15 places to take the eighth place after finishing with seven wickets in the Asia Cup. Nabi, meanwhile has gained two slots to reach the 15th position.

Nabi has also risen in the batting rankings, up to No.53rd after gaining 13 points, while Khan is up by 21 slots and is now sitting in the 97th position. Afghanistan's most impressive batsmen in the tournament, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad, also made significant gains in the rankings.

Shahidi, who totalled 263 runs from five innings, moved up 64 spots to joint 91st with New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham, while Shahzad beefed up his tally with a blazing 124 in the game against India, and moved up 19 places to No.36, joint with Scotland's Calum MacLeod and Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella.

Hashmatullah Shahidi jumped an incredible 64 spots Hashmatullah Shahidi jumped an incredible 64 spots

The other man to stand out in the batting rankings was Liton Das, the Bangladesh opener who smashed 121 in the final. He rose a remarkable 107 spots to a career-best No.116.

Among the other high performers from the tournament to gain were Rohit Sharma (up two spots to No.2), Shikhar Dhawan (up by four to No.5), Mushfiqur Rahim (up six to No.16), Imam-ul-Haq (up 15 to No.27), Shoaib Malik (up 12 to No.42) and Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath, who moved up 15 places and finished at 55th position. Nizakat Khan, Rath's opening partner, also jumped 28 places and reached the 78th spot. 

