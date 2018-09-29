Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Sarfraz should make bold decisions to retain captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lent a piece of advice to Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed after the team’s disastrous performance at the Asia Cup 2018 under his captaincy.

Speaking to BBC Urdu during an interview, Shoaib stated that Sarfraz  needs to make some bold decisions if he wishes to sustain his captaincy, specifically related to the matters of players’ selection.

He also added that unlike how Sarfraz had brilliantly led Pakistan to victory in Champions’ Trophy , he failed to deliver the same way during the Asia Cup this year, stating that Sarfraz looked flustered and confused throughout the tournament.

Shoaib also expressed reservations on the selection of players for the Asia Cup saying there was way too much uncertainty till the last minute on who to keep and who to drop.

“Till the last moment, there was confusion who should be dropped and who should be in the playing side. The team looked nervous and under pressure," he added.

The Rawalpindi Express also said that Sarfraz should pick his own team.

“He should get to decide who should be in the playing 11." 

Talking about the upcoming Test series with Australia, Shoaib said Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy of the team in case Sarfraz crumbles under pressure. However, he added, that he would like Sarfraz to handle pressure and deliver a satisfactory performance subsequently.

About the bowling, he said, “If the conditions are not suitable for the Pakistani bowlers they are exposed.”

Moreover, Shoaib opined that the players should be selected bearing in mind all three formats of the game. 

