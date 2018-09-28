Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

World

REUTERS
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Google CEO will testify before U.S. House panel in November

WASHINGTON: Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has agreed to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee in November, a senior Republican said Friday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy disclosed that Pichai had agreed to testify and met with Pichai along with other senior Republicans to discuss concerns that the search engine giant is biased against conservatives, which Alphabet Inc´s Google unit has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Google came under fire earlier this month for refusing to send a top executive to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that included Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Workplace messaging startup Slack eyes 2019 IPO: report

Workplace messaging startup Slack eyes 2019 IPO: report
Indonesian city hit by tsunami after powerful quake

Indonesian city hit by tsunami after powerful quake
China not seeking to displace US as top power: FM

China not seeking to displace US as top power: FM
U.S. Senate panel heads to vote on Trump´s top court pick Kavanaugh

U.S. Senate panel heads to vote on Trump´s top court pick Kavanaugh
Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!