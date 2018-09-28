US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

WASHINGTON: Helena White, spokesperson for US State Department, has delighted everyone by singing a song in fluent Urdu, video of which has been garnering eyeballs all around.



Helena, who is famous for having astounding command over Urdu has gone on record expressing her love for the language in the past.

Once again, Helena in a recent interview talked about how much Urdu fascinates her, and sang a Bollywood song sung 'Kabhi Kabhi' originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar during the conversation.

Prior to this, in her interview Helena reiterated that the establishment of world peace is Donald Trump’s is primary objective.

It should be noted that the US State Department had appointed Helena White whose fluent Urdu-speaking skills has won hearts.