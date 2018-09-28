India vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018 final

DUBAI: Defending champions India will begin as overwhelming favourites to retain the Asia Cup crown against a depleted Bangladesh team here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (today).



The Indians have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and shouldn’t face much problems in shrugging aside a Bangladesh team which would be without its star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.But Shikhar Dhawan, one of the stars of India’s Asia Cup campaign, warned on Thursday that his team shouldn’t take Bangladesh for granted.



“We cannot take them lightly because Pakistan is a bigger name but Bangladesh got the better of them,” he told reporters ahead f=of the final. “There is a big difference between a team on paper and players playing on the ground. So, the team which plays better on the field, they are regarded as the bigger team.”

For the second consecutive Asia Cup, India and Bangladesh will meet in the final – a contest between a team that hasn’t lost a match yet and another that’s stuttered before finding its feet.



Bangladesh have several issues to deal with including injuries to key players.

Tamim Iqbal sustained a fracture in his left wrist in the team’s first game against Sri Lanka and was ruled out of the rest of the games, and Shakib Al Hasan aggravated an injury to his left little finger hours before the knockout clash against Pakistan and was ruled out of that game as well as the final.

That Bangladesh are still in the final despite two of their most experienced men out is, in most parts, down to the third major wheel of Bangladesh batting machine – Mushfiqur Rahim.The wicket-keeper batsman has 297 runs at 74.35 with one century, and his 99 against Pakistan on Wednesday acted as a catalyst in Bangladesh’s victory after they were 12/3 in the fifth over.

On the bowling front, Mustafizur Rahman is the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets at 18.37 and has been their main weapon with the new ball as well as at the death. He has Rubel Hossain, captain Mortaza and spinner Mehidy Hasan for company.While the Indians look to set to defend the Asia Cup, Mushfiqur believes his team has the guts to win its first crown.

“India, as we all know, are in great form,” said Mushfiqur. “They have been playing outstanding cricket in this competition. But if we can put up a good score then we can put some pressure on them. So, if we can get a good start in this game, we can pull it off. That’s one thing we want to achieve in this tournament.

“Of course, it is possible to win the Asia Cup. People live in dream and hope. And this was our target before the Asia Cup, that we at least make the final. Then in the championship match if we play our best cricket, then what will happen will happen. Since we have worked this hard and come this far, we of course have a chance.”