Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

World

AFP
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

LONDON: Fulham owner Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moved a step closer to buying Wembley Stadium after the Football Association board agreed to let the American businessman´s £600 million ($787 million, 674 million euros) plan be considered by the governing body´s full council next month.

Wembley, in northwest London, is the spiritual home of football in England and the historic arena reopened in 2007 after a seven-year rebuilding project that cost £757 million.

But senior FA executives believe selling to businessman Khan, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, could provide a huge cash boost for English football as well as an additional £300m in future revenues from the stadium´s hospitality business.

Now Khan´s proposal will be put before the FA council when it meets on October 11.

"The sale of Wembley Stadium, the negotiated protections and an outlined plan to invest £600m into football community facilities, were presented and discussed at the FA board meeting today (Thursday)," said an FA spokesperson.

"Following on from this discussion, the FA board has agreed to take the presentation to the FA council to get its input now that the full facts are known."

Reports in the British media before Thursday´s meeting suggested opposition from amateur football representatives and other grassroots groups could have scuppered the deal.

Board approval was forthcoming, however, although Khan´s plan will need to gain majority council support if it is to get off the drawing board.

Khan´s proposals also include basing the Jaguars at Wembley, where a succession of NFL games, several featuring his side, have been played in recent years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Erdogan arrives in Germany under tight security

Erdogan arrives in Germany under tight security
New UN panel to prepare indictments over Myanmar atrocities

New UN panel to prepare indictments over Myanmar atrocities
Kavanaugh accuser says she feared Supreme Court pick would rape her

Kavanaugh accuser says she feared Supreme Court pick would rape her
Rockets hit Afghan city during president´s visit: officials

Rockets hit Afghan city during president´s visit: officials
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot