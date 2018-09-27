Thu September 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Comprehensive Drive Against Power Theft to Be Started Immediately

Power theft affecting electricity supply in the country

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has put forth  a plan to launch a comprehensive drive against power theft in the country.

While Chairing a meeting at Power Division, Federal Minister for Power, Mr. Omar Ayub Khan revealed his plan to launch comprehensive drive against power theft, to overcome inefficiency of the system, and maximize recovery.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Power Division, Mr. Irfan Ali, Special Secretary, Mr Hassan Nasir Jamy, MD PEPCO, CEOs of all DISCOs and other senior officers of Power Division. 

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Power, Mr.Omar Ayub Khan has informed that the power theft has increased alarmingly high and previous governments failed to take concrete steps to eliminate menace of power theft which resulted hike in circular debt. 

He said that present government is determined to curb menace of power theft on war footing. 

In this regard, task force for every province would be constituted in consultation with provincial governments which would provide political assistance and administrative support. 

The assistance of law enforcing agencies for safeguarding staff and electricity installations during crackdown operation would be obtained and FIRs would be registered against pilferers as well as officials whose alleged involvement in facilitation of theft is proven. 

Federal Minister would personally monitor the success of this operation. 

Federal Minister also directed the team of PEPCO to furnish report on average units losses on every feeder and verify the complaints of over-billing through spot checking. 

He also directed the CEOs of all DISCOs to make their complaint centers more effective and result oriented. 

The Minister emphasized that it was the vision of the present government to curb corruption within the system and he expected practical proof of the efforts of all CEOs in the fight against theft and corruption.

