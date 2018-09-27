Internet erupts with memes on Pak's poor performance in Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan’s highly disappointing performance at Asia Cup 2018 has become a matter of intense internet trolling after the team failed to deliver enough, while crumbling pathetically against Bangladesh on Wednesday.



Owing to this, netizens have expressed extreme displeasure on various platforms over Pakistan’s shameful defeat and its unfortunate exit from the prestigious tournament.

While a number of notable cricket stars including Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have criticised the team for its below-par performance, the internet world is exploding with hilarious memes too.

Take a look at some of the most amusing ones here:



