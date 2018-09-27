Wed September 26, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 27, 2018

Shahid Afridi disappointed with Pakistan's performance in Asia Cup 2018

KARACHI: Being disappointed with Pakistan's performance, the renowned all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Wednesday felicitated Bangladesh cricket team on their   stunning victory  over green shirts  in must win encounter of Asia Cup 2018 that led them to final of the tournament.

Afridi, in a tweet, expressed his disappointment over Pakistan's poor performance in bowling, fielding and batting that brought a huge criticism to the national team, saying: "Congratulations Bangladesh, disappointed by Pakistani team’s overall performance. Lacked attacking play of cricket in all fields."

Suggesting the young team to  pay more focus on practice, Afridi said;  "Its a young side who performed well in the last tournaments & set our expectations high."

It is pertinent to note that Bangladesh, with brilliant bowling and outstanding performance in the field, defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.


