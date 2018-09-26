



WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

DUBAI: A video showcasing one of the female members from Dubai’s ruling family is garnering massive attention from everyone on the internet.



The pleasant sight of Shaikha Moza Bint Marwan Bin Mohammad Bin Hasher Al Maktoum flying an Emirates aircraft addressing passengers has become an instant delight.

The video clip, which was posted on Instagram by Shaikha Shamsa Bin Hasher Al Maktoum mustered 62,000 views in just 12 hours.

“Good morning ladies and gentleman, this is first officer Moza Al Maktoum speaking. We are currently cruising at an altitude of 35,000 feet and will be descending into Milan airport shortly,” the video features Shaikha Moza as saying.



People have since then lauded the woman for being a shining example of female empowerment.

Shaikha Moza has gone down in history as the first female pilot belonging to the Al Maktoum family. She carried out her first assisted flight as a commercial pilot last year in February.