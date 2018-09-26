Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot in December

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal is all set to get married to long-time beau Parupalli Kashyap by the end of this year, Indian media reported.

According to sources, the duo's nuptials, scheduled to take place on December 16, will be attended by 100 people, concluding with a grand reception on December 21.

“Both families had been planning the wedding for a while. They have now finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source was quoted as saying.

The two badminton players were reportedly dating each other for the last decade while seeking training from Pullela Gopichand since 2005.

Saina has established herself as one of the best female badminton players from India and is currently competing in the Korea Open.

She has won 20 major titles, an Olympic bronze and a silver at the World Championships.

Kashyap has also made it huge in the sports' world after reaching the highs of a World No. 6 ranking before injuries hindered his rise in the men’s circuit.