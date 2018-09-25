Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

World

REUTERS
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia to offer visitor visa for special events from December

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will offer an electronic visa for foreign visitors to attend sporting events and concerts from December, the kingdom said on Tuesday, as it tries to diversify its economy and open up its society.

At present, foreigners travelling to the Muslim country are largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travellers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to travel to holy sites.

Plans to admit significant numbers of tourists from abroad have been discussed for years, only to be blocked by conservative opinion and bureaucracy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to develop new industries to wean Saudi Arabia off dependency on oil exports. Economic reforms aim to lift total tourism spending in the country - by local citizens as well as foreigners - to $46.6 billion in 2020 from $27.9 billion in 2015.

The “sharek” visa process will be introduced for a motor race on Dec. 15, according to a statement by the General Sports Authority (GSA). No other details were immediately available.

“We hope the Saudia Diriyah E Prix will see fans from around the globe come to Saudi Arabia to watch this epic sporting spectacle as now your ticket is your visa,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, vice chair of the GSA.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Instagram departures add to woes for Facebook

Instagram departures add to woes for Facebook
Trump rejects any meeting with Iran's Rouhani at U.N. gathering

Trump rejects any meeting with Iran's Rouhani at U.N. gathering
Saudi Arabia launches high-speed rail project

Saudi Arabia launches high-speed rail project
Trump: ´no plans´ to meet Iran´s Rouhani ´despite requests´

Trump: ´no plans´ to meet Iran´s Rouhani ´despite requests´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Shehzad completes century against India

Asia Cup 2018: Shehzad completes century against India
Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Kareena Kapoor comfortable in her skin despite constant fat-shaming

Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award

Virat Kohli conferred with India’s highest sporting award
Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

Mushtaq Ahmed urges cricket fans not to panic despite India losses

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle

'Thugs of Hindostan' poster revealed: Katrina, Aamir, Amitabh engage in fierce battle
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy