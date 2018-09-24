Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly and raised the issue of the construction of water reservoirs by India in violation of Indus Waters Treaty.

“Water issue should not be politicized and should be dealt as a humanitarian issue,” Qureshi told the World Bank chief on Monday, according to Foreign Office.

In addition, the foreign minister attended a special Ministerial meeting of CICA in New York and congratulated Tajikistan for assuming chairmanship of the CICA and welcomed Sri Lanka as a full member of CICA.

Pakistan will continue constructive engagement with CICA, he said.

He also addressed a meeting of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) contact group on aggression of the Republic of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Pakistan supports the principled position of Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabach issue and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces, he added.