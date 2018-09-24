Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan raises India's violation of Indus Water Treaty with World Bank

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly and raised the issue of the construction of water reservoirs by India in violation of Indus Waters Treaty.

“Water issue should not be politicized and should be dealt as a humanitarian issue,” Qureshi told the World Bank chief on Monday, according to Foreign Office.

In addition, the foreign minister attended a special Ministerial meeting of CICA in New York and congratulated Tajikistan for assuming chairmanship of the CICA and welcomed Sri Lanka as a full member of CICA.

Pakistan will continue constructive engagement with CICA, he said.

He also addressed a meeting of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) contact group on aggression of the Republic of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Pakistan supports the principled position of Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabach issue and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa

Honour, security of country always comes first: Gen. Bajwa
Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund

Pak expatriates in UAE contribute $756, 000 to dam fund
CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements

CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements
Pakistan, Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations

Pakistan, Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy