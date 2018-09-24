Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Pakistan

APP
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM Buzdar orders all pre flood arrangements

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed all departments concerned to adopt all necessary measures in advance in view of heavy rainfalls and flood forecasting.

"Departments Concerned should remain completely alert in order to cope with the flood threats," he added.

While issuing instructions to the Cabinet Sub-Committee for Flood, the chief minister said, provincial and federal institutions should work in an integrated manner to ensure the best arrangements for any emergency situation.

"Information on climate situation should be received on a daily basis", he added.

He further directed the departments concerned to devise an emergency plan regarding rain and potential floods.

The chief minister said that civil defence department should remain vigilant to deal with any unforeseen situation.

He said that he would personally supervise the arrangements and not tolerate any laxity in the precautionary measures.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations

Pakistan Egypt celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations
PML-N names four members to election probe committee

PML-N names four members to election probe committee
UNHCR Representative lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan refugees

UNHCR Representative lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan refugees
Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’: Pakistan

Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’: Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number

Twitter goes wild after Ajay Devgn accidentally leaks Kajol's phone number
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy