Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan considers slain young Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and others who are fighting against troops in Indian occupied Kashmir as ‘freedom fighters”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.



Speaking in the National Assembly, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “All the Kashmiris fighting in the Indian occupied Kashmir including Burhan Wani are freedom fighters. The postal tickets released reflects the same thoughts.”

The Kashmiris are facing Indian atrocities in the valley, Fawad said and added that the hearts of Pakistanis are beating the Kashmir.