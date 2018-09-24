Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 24, 2018

Pakistan to host Asian Futsal Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting the Asian Futsal Championship in December here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali, the championship will be played from December 12 to 16. A total of 12 countries will take part in the championship and invitation letters have already been sent to the participant teams, he said.

Ali said the teams include United Àrab Emirate (UAE), Turkey, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India.

As many as seven teams have confirmed their participation in the championship, however, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and India have yet to confirm their presence in the event.

He said the foreign teams will start reaching Pakistan from December 8. The semifinals of the championship will be played on December 15 while final will be held on December 16. Trophies, Medals and certificates will be distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.

